Ukrainians, Belarusians, Kazakhs Asking Russian Embassy to Assist in Leaving US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Citizens of Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan are asking the Russian Embassy in the United States to assist them in leaving the North American nation for Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"We have a lot of work to do. For example, we are receiving requests from citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine for assisting them in leaving [the US] for the Russian Federation so that they could reunite with their families," Antonov said, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.