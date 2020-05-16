Ukrainians, Estonians Among Suspects in Online Nazi Rehabilitation - Russian Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russia's Investigative Committee has identified Russian citizens and nationals of Ukraine, Estonia and other countries among those involved in the rehabilitation of Nazism during the online "Immortal Regiment" campaign timed to victory in World War II, official spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday.

The probe is looking into unlawful posting of photographs of Nazi figures on the online campaign to commemorate Soviet veterans and victims of the Great Patriotic War during the 75th anniversary, which was celebrated last week amid self-isolation measures across Russia.

"Among those involved in the rehabilitation of Nazism, there are also citizens of foreign states, in particular, Ukraine and Estonia," Petrenko told reporters.

Petrenko added that the suspects in Russia have been intercepted and charged with criminal conduct and are currently subject to investigations.

"During the investigation, the identities of accomplices in committing the crimes located on Russian territory were established. Criminal cases have been launched against these persons and investigations are ongoing, including searches at their residences. They are being interrogated by investigators," Petrenko said.