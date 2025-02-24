Ukrainians Fear Benefit Cuts As Public Mood Sours In Poland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) For Olena Koshulko, the first year after fleeing Ukraine was a blur -- and now the fear is creeping in again as her new home Poland mulls curbing benefits for Ukrainians like her.
To escape Russia's invasion of her country, she moved to Poland to live in a shelter near Warsaw with her two children: Veronika, 12, and Oleksandr, 18, who was born with disabilities and needs round-the-clock care.
The 43-year-old stay-at-home mother now faces losing her monthly benefit of 800 zlotys ($200), which all parents -- including Ukrainians -- can claim for each child under the age of 18.
Poland's authorities have floated the idea of limiting the payment to Ukrainians who work in the EU country.
"I can't work because my son's condition requires constant care," Koshulko told AFP as she tended to Oleksandr, whose gait disorder confines him to a wheelchair on longer distances.
Koshulko could only afford to buy the wheelchair thanks to funds raised by a charity and state support.
"If I stop receiving the payment, I don't know how we'll survive," she said.
Poland, Ukraine's neighbour, has been an ally of Kyiv as it struggles to fend off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
Warsaw has vocally advocated ramping up military aid for Ukraine, as well as bringing it closer to NATO and the European Union.
But as the war enters its fourth year, Poland has also indicated it would scale back the aid it provides to some of its 900,000 Ukrainian refugees.
With a presidential election coming up in May, Poland's ruling centrists face an electoral threat from the far right which has sought to capitalise on growing anti-Ukrainian sentiment.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's close ally and presidential frontrunner Rafal Trzaskowski last month said the child benefits should be restricted to Ukrainians who "work, live, and pay taxes in Poland."
