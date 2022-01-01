UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Hold Torchlit Rally In Kiev To Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Ukrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera

Hundreds of Ukrainians holding torches marched through central Kiev on Saturday in an annual tribute to a controversial wartime nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Hundreds of Ukrainians holding torches marched through central Kiev on Saturday in an annual tribute to a controversial wartime nationalist leader, Stepan Bandera.

Demonstrators were carrying Bandera's portraits, flags of nationalist parties and white-red-white banners associated with the Belarusian opposition, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The rally is organized every year on January 1 by the right-wing Svoboda party to mark the anniversary of the man who remains an iconic figure for Ukrainian nationalists for leading an anti-Soviet insurgency, despite his role in massacres of Polish Jews in western Ukraine and collaboration with Nazis. Russia calls the rallies an act of Nazi glorification.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Man Kiev January Jew Opposition

Recent Stories

CEC GB says all preparations completed for local b ..

CEC GB says all preparations completed for local body polls

36 seconds ago
 Ombudsperson active to ensure women's due right

Ombudsperson active to ensure women's due right

2 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister directs Advocate Gen. to stream ..

AJK Prime Minister directs Advocate Gen. to streamline cases of govt departments ..

2 minutes ago
 Providing free medical treatments top priorities o ..

Providing free medical treatments top priorities of provincial government: Qadir ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt appoints Agha Sohail Pathan as Chairman ..

Sindh Govt appoints Agha Sohail Pathan as Chairman Sindh Textbook Board

2 minutes ago
 Bhitai Arts Council to pay tribute to poet Ahmed S ..

Bhitai Arts Council to pay tribute to poet Ahmed Solangi on Jan 4

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.