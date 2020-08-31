UrduPoint.com
Ukrainians In Kharkiv Demand Coke Plant Closure Amid Air Pollution Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Residents in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv took to the streets on Monday to demand that a nearby coke plant be closed over concerns of air pollution, media said.

A crowd of protesters blocked the traffic in the city center, a Ukrainian news channel Nash reported.

They held up signs reading "We are not rats � stop poisoning us."

The plant has been operating since 1932. It became a lightning rod for eco activism in recent years as the city expanded outward.

A petition has been published on the Ukrainian president's website asking for the plant to be shut. It has been signed by more than 5,000 people out of 25,000 needed for the motion to get traction.

