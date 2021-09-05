Ukrainians March for Animal Rights in Dozen Cities Across Country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The All-Ukrainian Walk for Animal Rights began in Kiev and several dozen other Ukrainian cities on Sunday.

The event is broadcast by the tv channel UA: Pershyi.

"The walk will simultaneously take place in 30 Ukrainian cities from Kiev and Lviv to Kharkiv and Severodonetsk. In addition, the largest animal rights event will be held in Antarctica, at the Ukrainian Antarctic station - Vernadsky Research Base," the organizers of the event UAnimals said on Facebook.

Activists are demanding the ban of circuses, dolphinariums, contact zoos and petting stations. Participants are carrying posters that read "Dolhinariums - chlorinated prisons" and "Adopt 5409", a bill banning the use of animals in circus shows. Many participants brought their pets to the action.

In Kiev, the walk commenced at the Taras Shevchenko Park and will head towards the Verkhovna Rada.

This is the fourth year that the event takes place in Ukraine.