UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians On Russian Border 'on Alert' For Last Eight Years

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Ukrainians on Russian border 'on alert' for last eight years

Wrapped up against the cold in a padded camouflage jacket, a Ukrainian border guard cradles his automatic rifle as he looks out over a barbed wire-topped fence into the expanse of Russia beyond

Goptivka, Ukraine, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Wrapped up against the cold in a padded camouflage jacket, a Ukrainian border guard cradles his automatic rifle as he looks out over a barbed wire-topped fence into the expanse of Russia beyond.

While international tensions have soared in recent months over fears Moscow could stage a full-scale invasion, the looming threat of the Russians has been with the Ukrainian forces protecting the frontier a lot longer.

Eight years ago, before the Kremlin seized Crimea and sparked a brutal separatist conflict in the industrial east of Ukraine, the border barely existed.

Relatives in the two ex-Soviet countries crossed back and forth without thinking about it to visit one another, and business ties were close.

But then, as the Kremlin began fuelling violence and bloodshed in Ukraine in 2014, reinforcing the border in the country's northeast became a priority for Kyiv.

Now, even though nothing can be seen across the border except for snow-covered fields, the West is warning that over 100,000 Russian troops poised along Ukraine's frontier could be preparing to strike.

"We are constantly on alert," says border guard officer Mykola Feryn.

"We conduct training, especially with reserve forces trained in combat operations. In the case of Russian aggression, we will be the first to be involved."

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Alert Border

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakista ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the cit ..

26 minutes ago
 He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan ..

He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton Board at every forum fo ..

41 minutes ago
 Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't af ..

Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't afraid of riots

6 minutes ago
 Slovakia's Petra Vlhova wins women's Olympic slalo ..

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova wins women's Olympic slalom

11 minutes ago
 Snowboard great White survives Beijing qualifying ..

Snowboard great White survives Beijing qualifying scare

29 minutes ago
 Legal hitch delays Olympic team skating medals

Legal hitch delays Olympic team skating medals

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>