Ukrainians on Russian border 'on alert' for last eight years

Wrapped up against the cold in a padded camouflage jacket, a Ukrainian border guard cradles his automatic rifle as he looks out over a barbed wire-topped fence into the expanse of Russia beyond

Goptivka, Ukraine, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Wrapped up against the cold in a padded camouflage jacket, a Ukrainian border guard cradles his automatic rifle as he looks out over a barbed wire-topped fence into the expanse of Russia beyond.

While international tensions have soared in recent months over fears Moscow could stage a full-scale invasion, the looming threat of the Russians has been with the Ukrainian forces protecting the frontier a lot longer.

Eight years ago, before the Kremlin seized Crimea and sparked a brutal separatist conflict in the industrial east of Ukraine, the border barely existed.

Relatives in the two ex-Soviet countries crossed back and forth without thinking about it to visit one another, and business ties were close.

But then, as the Kremlin began fuelling violence and bloodshed in Ukraine in 2014, reinforcing the border in the country's northeast became a priority for Kyiv.

Now, even though nothing can be seen across the border except for snow-covered fields, the West is warning that over 100,000 Russian troops poised along Ukraine's frontier could be preparing to strike.

"We are constantly on alert," says border guard officer Mykola Feryn.

"We conduct training, especially with reserve forces trained in combat operations. In the case of Russian aggression, we will be the first to be involved."