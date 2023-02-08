UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Prepare For What Looks Like More Fighting In Spring - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Ukrainians Prepare for What Looks Like More Fighting in Spring - Kirby

The Ukrainian military is getting ready for what it is likely to be more intense fighting this spring, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Ukrainian military is getting ready for what it is likely to be more intense fighting this spring, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Now, as the Ukrainians prepare for what will likely be more fighting in the spring when the weather improves... they've identified that they need to get better at something called combined arms maneuvers," Kirby said. "This is the ability to take large units and maneuver them and fight effectively across open terrain."

That is why the US Defense Department is doing battalion level training outside of Ukraine, Kirby said.

That is also why the United States has provided in the past several military aid packages Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, Kirby added.

The countries of the collective West increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Moreover, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

