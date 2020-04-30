UrduPoint.com
Ukrainians Protest For Easing Of Anti-virus Shutdown

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:52 AM

Several hundred small business owners protested in Kiev on Wednesday, demanding the authorities ease anti-virus measures to save them from bankruptcy

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Several hundred small business owners protested in Kiev on Wednesday, demanding the authorities ease anti-virus measures to save them from bankruptcy.

Wearing surgical masks, demonstrators briefly blocked traffic outside a government building in the city centre in defiance of rules against public gatherings, an AFP journalist reported.

"One more day of your protection and we will disappear!" read one slogan.

Ukraine has confirmed 9,866 coronavirus cases, including 250 deaths, according to official statistics published Wednesday.

Authorities in one of Europe's poorest nations are hesitant to ease lockdown measures, which critics say do unnecessary damage to the economy.

In March, the government ordered all non-essential business to close, with grocery stores and pharmacies permitted to remain open.

Current lockdown measures are due to be lifted in mid-May.

