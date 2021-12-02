Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

People are rallying against the policies of the Ukrainian authorities on Independence Square in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) People are rallying against the policies of the Ukrainian authorities on Independence Square in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

About a thousand people gathered in the main square of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday evening with more people coming every hour. The flags of Ukrainian nationalist parties, such as the National Corps and the Svoboda party, can be seen alongside the flags of former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.

"The actions of the authorities are regarded as a coup, the constitution is being violated, the interests of the country are being surrendered," one of the protest leaders said from a stage installed on the square.

A large number of security officers are on duty in the center of Kiev. There are many police cars, buses, dozens of police vans and fire trucks near Independence Square. Traffic on the central streets of Kiev is blocked by the police.

In 2013, protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at integration with the European Union, leading to a coup and the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. During clashes between the security forces and protesters, more than one hundred people died.