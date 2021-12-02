UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:02 AM

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

People are rallying against the policies of the Ukrainian authorities on Independence Square in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) People are rallying against the policies of the Ukrainian authorities on Independence Square in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

About a thousand people gathered in the main square of the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday evening with more people coming every hour. The flags of Ukrainian nationalist parties, such as the National Corps and the Svoboda party, can be seen alongside the flags of former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.

"The actions of the authorities are regarded as a coup, the constitution is being violated, the interests of the country are being surrendered," one of the protest leaders said from a stage installed on the square.

A large number of security officers are on duty in the center of Kiev. There are many police cars, buses, dozens of police vans and fire trucks near Independence Square. Traffic on the central streets of Kiev is blocked by the police.

In 2013, protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at integration with the European Union, leading to a coup and the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. During clashes between the security forces and protesters, more than one hundred people died.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Ukraine European Union Died Traffic Kiev Independence From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkish ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkish president

21 minutes ago
 EU's CDC Recommends Prioritizing High-Risk Childre ..

EU's CDC Recommends Prioritizing High-Risk Children Aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19 Sh ..

20 minutes ago
 Addis Ababa Regains Control of Historic Northern C ..

Addis Ababa Regains Control of Historic Northern City of Lalibela - Prime Minist ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia in No Hurry With Conclusions on AUKUS Partn ..

Russia in No Hurry With Conclusions on AUKUS Partnership - Ulyanov

21 minutes ago
 Biden Expands National Space Council to Discuss Cl ..

Biden Expands National Space Council to Discuss Climate Change, Education - Orde ..

40 minutes ago
 Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Proje ..

Refusal of AUKUS Partners to Provide Data on Project Not Normal - Russian Envoy

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.