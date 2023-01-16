UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Take Mine Clearing Course In Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ukrainians Take Mine Clearing Course in Cambodia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A group of Ukrainian officials will be taking a week-long training course in demining in Cambodia starting Monday, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) said.

The Southeast Asian country offered to share its experience with Ukraine to help it reduce civilian casualties from unexploded ordnance, CMAC said in a post on social media.

The mine cleanup course is sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which has provided demining technology.

The Khmer Times daily reported that 15 Ukrainians arrived in Cambodia on Saturday to receive training at CMAC's Mine Action Technical Institute in Kampong Chhnang, north of the national capital Phnom Penh.

Cambodia sent mine cleaning experts to Ukraine in December after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for help on the sidelines of the leaders' summit in Phnom Penh in November.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Social Media Phnom Penh Japan Cambodia November December Post From Share Asia

Recent Stories

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

8 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

16 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

44 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

1 hour ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.