Ukrainians Take Mine Clearing Course in Cambodia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) A group of Ukrainian officials will be taking a week-long training course in demining in Cambodia starting Monday, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) said.

The Southeast Asian country offered to share its experience with Ukraine to help it reduce civilian casualties from unexploded ordnance, CMAC said in a post on social media.

The mine cleanup course is sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which has provided demining technology.

The Khmer Times daily reported that 15 Ukrainians arrived in Cambodia on Saturday to receive training at CMAC's Mine Action Technical Institute in Kampong Chhnang, north of the national capital Phnom Penh.

Cambodia sent mine cleaning experts to Ukraine in December after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for help on the sidelines of the leaders' summit in Phnom Penh in November.