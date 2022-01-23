(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that Kiev was disappointed by Berlin's refusal to supply it with defensive weapons and the Ukrainian people would not forget it for next decades.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen to express disappointment over Berlin's unwillingness to supply Kiev with arms, which the German defense minister announced earlier the same day. Supplies of arms will not ease the conflict, Berlin explained.

"Germany's refusal on this issue also disappoints the Ukrainian public. Unfortunately, Ukrainians will remember this for decades, and this is sad for me as a foreign minister. I would like our partnership to flourish, and people to cherish friendly and cordial feelings for each other," Kuleba told the German Welt am Sonntag, adding that Ukraine is disappointed by this "continued refusal.

"

The diplomat said that Ukraine incurred colossal losses in the World War 2, and now, when Kiev is under threat again, the only admissible policy is to let it defend itself. He reminded that in the past, Germany "made mistakes against Ukraine," and a part of responsibility for those could be taking right decisions now.

"The stronger Ukraine, the lower risk of further armed conflict with Russia," Kuleba said.

Russia dismisses numerous allegations from Western countries and Kiev of alleged preparations for invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has stated that Russia does not intend to attack any country, and the accusations are used by the West as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.