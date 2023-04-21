Ukrainians to Start Training on Abrams Tanks in Germany in Few Weeks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukrainian military will start training on American M1 Abrams tanks in Germany within weeks, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing defense officials.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was expected to announce the development on Friday morning during a meeting with partners from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base, the report said.

The 31 M1 Abrams tanks pledged by Washington will arrive in Germany soon, and the training program is expected to last for 10 weeks, defense officials said. The tanks could reach Ukraine by the fall, much sooner than expected, the officials added.

One of the officials said that the tanks could reach the battlefield just in time to help the Ukrainian military in a counteroffensive.

The training program includes qualification testing, maintenance training and field operating drills, the report said. The Ukrainians will also learn how to interact with other military units during tank maneuvers, it added.

The Pentagon said in early April that the US government has awarded General Dynamics a $27.1 million contract to build M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks for Ukraine.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the US still plans on delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the end of the year.