Ukrainians to Use Travel Passports for Crossing Russian Border Starting March - Honcharuk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Ukrainian citizens will be obligated to use their travel passports for crossing the border with Russia, starting March 1, 2020, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

"From March 1, 2020, crossing the border with Russia will be conducted with a travel passport, but only for Ukrainian citizens going from the Ukrainian territory to the territory of the Russian Federation .

.. When Ukrainian citizens come from the Russian territory to the Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's state border service will enable their unhampered passage through national passports and birth certificates," Honcharuk wrote on Twitter.