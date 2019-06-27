UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainians Top All Nationalities In Belief That Childhood Vaccines Dangerous - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:30 AM

Ukrainians Top All Nationalities in Belief That Childhood Vaccines Dangerous - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Ukraine tops the world in fear of vaccines against childhood diseases such as measles, with just three in 10 adults confident that inoculations are safe, Wellcome Global Monitor said in a poll.

"Americans are not the least confident nationality in the world about vaccine safety - that badge goes to people in Ukraine, who are dealing with their own measles outbreak and where just 29% agree that vaccines are safe," a press release summarizing the survey stated on Wednesday.

The French are not far behind with just 33 percent expressing confidence in vaccine safety, the release said.

Worldwide, nearly eight in 10 people (79%) who have heard of vaccines say they "strongly" or "somewhat" agree that vaccines are safe, with Americans slightly more skeptical at 72 percent, the release added.

The report comes as the US experiences the nation's worst outbreak of measles since 1992 - a development blamed on a largely disproven study that vaccines can cause autism.

US measles cases are clustered in regions where vaccination rates are too low to create a so called herd immunity that tends to limit the spread of disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC this week reported 1,033 measles cases thus far in 2019, with the Philippines and Ukraine the leading sources of travelers bringing the disease to the United States.

Measles is fatal once in every 500 cases in the US, according to the CDC.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Immunity United States Philippines 2019

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

3 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

3 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

3 hours ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

4 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.