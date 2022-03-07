UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Trapped In Besieged City As Fighting Blocks Evacuation Efforts

KYIV: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 7th, 2022) About 200,000 people remained trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday after fighting stopped evacuation efforts over the weekend, with no sign that massive international sanctions were deterring Moscow from its invasion of Ukraine.

Most people trapped in the port city of Mariupol are sleeping underground to escape more than six days of shelling by Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

About half of the 400,000 people in the city were due to be evacuated on Sunday but that effort was aborted for a second day when a ceasefire plan collapsed.

Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

In a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready for dialogue to end the fighting but only if Ukrainian forces stopped resisting and accepted his demands, according to the Kremlin.

The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, the United Nations said on Sunday, adding that hundreds more were injured. read more

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces were "beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv", after days of slow progress in their main advance on the capital south from Belarus.

