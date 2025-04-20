Ukrainians Voice Scepticism On Easter Truce
Published April 20, 2025
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As bells rang out for Easter Sunday in Kyiv, local people told AFP they did not believe Moscow would keep its word by observing a truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Of course, it's a good idea, because it will save lives, at least of our servicemen. But our enemy is so cunning that we cannot trust them," Olga Grachova, 38, who works in marketing, said on Easter Sunday, adding she had already heard of frontline violations.
"Terrorists cannot be trusted," agreed Natalia, a 41-year-old medic who did not want to give her surname.
They were speaking outside St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in central Kyiv, where Orthodox believers had come to worship on a bright sunny morning.
"If they held anything sacred, they would not have killed civilians and started this horror (war)," Natalia said.
"I heard about this news, but knowing our enemy, I would not trust these words," said Volodymyr Yaroslavsky, a 39-year-old manager wearing an embroidered shirt for the holiday.
