Ukrainians Who Shot Dead Russian PoWs Must Be Punished, Even If It Takes Years - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that the Ukrainians who had shot dead surrendered Russian soldiers should be punished with "pure punishment," even if it takes years to find them.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed 10 Russian servicemen who had been captured.

"I was taught criminal law at the university many years ago. And they said that criminal punishment consists of two elements: punishment, on the one hand, and conditions for the correction and re-education of the guilty person, on the other.

And only the death penalty is a pure punishment for understandable reasons, according to the principle of "life for life," known since the Old Testament times (Leviticus, 24:20)," Medvedev said on Telegram.

"Ukrainian bastards who shot Russian servicemen should not suffer any other punishment, except for what is pure punishment. Even if it takes years to find them," he added.