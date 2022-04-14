UrduPoint.com

Ukrainians Worked On Creation Of WMD Use, Means Of Delivery - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Documents show that Ukrainian specialists have been working on the creation of delivery vehicles for weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Documents show that Ukrainian specialists have been working on the creation of delivery vehicles for weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

He noted that the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) had distributed grants for research of interest to the Pentagon, including in the field of biological weapons. Its customers and sponsors from the United States are the State Department and the Defense Department. The center was also funded through the US Environmental Protection Agency and US departments of agriculture, health and energy. Kirillov cited a document prepared by the STCU curators dated March 11, 2022.

"Using such formulations, Washington actually recognizes the work by Ukrainian experts on the creation of means for the delivery and use of weapons of mass destruction and considers it appropriate to continue their financing," he said.

The document, in particular, notes that there is an outflow of scientific experts in the development of delivery vehicles and modern weapons who worked at Ukrainian institutions, as well as experts in the development of biological, radiological, chemical and nuclear weapons. The most trained specialists with work experience with dual-use materials and technologies (there are between 1,000 and 4,000 people) found themselves in unfavorable professional and financial circumstances, which makes them vulnerable to defection to the side of other states to participate in programs to develop WMD, delivery vehicles and other weapons.

"During a special operation on the territory of Ukraine, it was established that in the period from 2019 to 2021, US scientists from a laboratory in the city of Merefa (Kharkiv region) tested potentially dangerous biological drugs on patients of the regional clinical psychiatric hospital No. 3 in the city of Kharkiv," he said.

The general added that persons with mental disorders had been selected for experiments based on their age, nationality and immune status, and the result of round-the-clock monitoring of the patients' condition was taken into account on special forms.

Kirillov stressed that "no information was entered into the database of the hospital, the staff of the medical institution signed a non-disclosure agreement."

"In January 2022, the activities of the laboratory in Merefa were stopped, all equipment and preparations were taken to western Ukraine. There are testimonies of a number of witnesses to these inhuman experiments, whose Names we cannot disclose in the interests of ensuring their safety," he said.

The US curators of the STCU considered it necessary for the US government to allocate $31 million for a three-year employment program for WMD specialists who left Ukraine, new documents also showed.

