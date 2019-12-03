Ukrtransnafta and Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft have extended their agreement on oil transit through Ukraine for 10 years, the Ukrainian oil transportation company said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Ukrtransnafta and Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft have extended their agreement on oil transit through Ukraine for 10 years, the Ukrainian oil transportation company said Tuesday.

"On December 3, 2019, Ukrtransnafta and Transneft signed an additional agreement to the contract on the provision of oil transportation services through Ukraine, which extends it for ten years - from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2030," it said on Facebook.