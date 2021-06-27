MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) London's actions during the incident with the UK destroyer Defender could lead to an armed confrontation, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said on Saturday.

"The nightmare is that they try to bolster a political stance with a military provocation that could definitely bring us to a serious military incident, which, in essence, the head of the UK joint chiefs of staff acknowledged just yesterday evening," Kelin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, a Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.