UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Actions During Defender Incident Leave London No Way Out - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

UK's Actions During Defender Incident Leave London No Way Out - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The behavior of the United Kingdom in the Defender controversy is a provocation and leaves London no way out, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday.

"The behavior of the Britons, of the UK destroyer in the Black Sea leaves them no chance to somehow get away with it.

After such an example, we need to more often describe their behavior with the word 'provocation, 'deliberate provocation.' Then it all falls into place," Zakharova told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

Related Topics

Russia London United Kingdom YouTube All

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

13 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

13 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

13 minutes ago

Medvedev wins first grass court title in timely Wi ..

38 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germ ..

38 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Cov ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.