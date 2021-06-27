MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The behavior of the United Kingdom in the Defender controversy is a provocation and leaves London no way out, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday.

"The behavior of the Britons, of the UK destroyer in the Black Sea leaves them no chance to somehow get away with it.

After such an example, we need to more often describe their behavior with the word 'provocation, 'deliberate provocation.' Then it all falls into place," Zakharova told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.