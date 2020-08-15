UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Advanced COVID-19 Vaccine Deals Threaten Fair Global Distribution - Campaigners

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

UK's Advanced COVID-19 Vaccine Deals Threaten Fair Global Distribution - Campaigners

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) London-based organization Global Justice Now has warned that by securing millions of doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines in advance, the UK government is fueling vaccine nationalism, and eventually threatening fair global distribution of the drug.

"By locking in advanced deals, the [UK] government is contributing to a dangerous trend of vaccine nationalism by richer nations," the organization said in a statement posted on its website after the government boasted on Friday to have secured early access to another 90 million doses of two promising vaccine candidates.

According to Global Justice Now, which campaigns for a more just and equal world, "these bilateral deals will reduce the initial global vaccine stocks available for vulnerable groups in poorer countries and undermine global efforts to ensure fair allocation."

In the statement, Heidi Chow, senior campaigns coordinator, encourages the government to work with other countries, in order to guarantee that all vulnerable groups can be immunized against the novel coronavirus no matter where they live.

"The fastest way to end this pandemic is through global collaboration," she added, as quoted by her organization.

The two new vaccine contracts announced on Friday by the UK government were stroke separately with US pharmaceuticals Novavax and Janssen Pharmaceutica, a division of Johnson & Johnson multinational, for 60 million doses and 30 million doses, respectively.

These agreements add to other four the UK has already signed with Oxford/AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, Valneva and GSK/Sanofi for the acquisition of their vaccine candidates, taking the country's total potential stockpile to 340 million doses, for a population of 66 million people.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Stocks All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

6 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

17 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operations ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews arrangements during Muharram- ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.