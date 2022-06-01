UrduPoint.com

UK's Anglian Water Fined $374,000 For Negligence Resulting In Death Of 5,000 Fish - Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A court in the United Kingdom fined Anglian Water company $374.000 for pollution that caused the death of 5,431 fish in the River Wid, UK Environment Agency said on Wednesday.

"Anglian Water appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on 26 May 2022. It pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in September 2021 to causing an unpermitted pollution discharge," the agency said in a statement.

In June 2016, Environment Agency officers were called to a recycling center operated by Anglian Water and found that all 3 pumps in one of the pump stations at the site had stopped operating following a fire.

As a result, 5,431 fish died due to a high level of ammonia on a section of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in the River Wid located in the UK county of Essex.

Further investigation revealed that the company's pumps were almost 40 years old. At the time of the accident, only two out of three pumps were refurbished, and the failure of the third pump led to a fire at the station.

