UK's Aristocratic Lawmakers Prepare For Life After The Lords

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Penrith, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) UK hereditary lawmaker Richard Fletcher-Vane, better known as Lord Inglewood, will soon no longer commute the few hundred miles from his country house in northwest England to the House of Lords in London -- and he is not happy about it.

"Anybody who's sacked doesn't like it, particularly if you think you're being sacked for what per se is a bad reason," he told AFP at Hutton-in-the-Forest, his vast home dating back to 1350 near Penrith, Cumbria, 300 miles (480 kilometres) from Britain's capital.

The Labour government elected earlier this year is axing the 92 seats reserved for peers who inherited their position as a member of an aristocratic family, as the centre-left party moves to reform parliament's unelected upper chamber.

Britain is an anomaly among Western governments in having such lawmakers, who hold titles such as duke, earl, viscount and baron.

Lesotho in southern Africa is the only other country in the world with a hereditary element in its legislature, according to the UK government.

It is "out of step with modern Britain," government minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said in September as he introduced the legislation that will scrap the Lords' bloodline members.

The proposals were quickly approved by the House of Commons lower chamber and will be debated in the Lords on Wednesday.

Fletcher-Vane, who travels by train to the Lords most weeks, took his seat in 1989 after he became 2nd Baron Inglewood on the death of his father.

He served as a junior minister for the Conservatives in the mid-1990s and is a former member of the European Parliament.

