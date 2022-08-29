MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary and prime minister candidate Liz Truss's actions appear to be eliciting disapproval from US administration officials mainly due to her undiplomatic conversations with her counterparts, straightforwardness, her maximalist stance and "black and white" approach to issues, The Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

"Truss is going to be a lot more assertive in standing up to the Biden administration than (outgoing Prime Minister) Boris Johnson," Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom in Washington was quoted in the report as saying.

Last September, when Truss was appointed as the foreign secretary, she held a meeting with her US counterpart, Antony Blinken, where she questioned the special UK-US relations (the concept was adopted in the 1940s by then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill), and said that she could name only a few tangible examples of the fact the ties were really unique, the report said.

Truss cited better trade relations with Canada, Mexico, and Japan and reminded the United States about a dispute over steel tariffs between London and Washington, the newspaper reported.

In April, the UK foreign secretary urged the allies to jointly develop a Marshall Plan for Ukraine, with the initiative designed in late 1940s to provide foreign aid to Western Europe, it also said.

A US senior administration official said that Truss' approach "raised eyebrows" of the US officials and was "very black and white" given that the UK provided less financial and military assistance to Kiev compared with the US.

"As the administration is trying to find ways to navigate through increasingly tense situations, her clarity can work against some of their interests," Heather Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund of the US, told the newspaper, adding that Truss was less concerned about "provoking a potential escalation" and did not use hedging techniques.

Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the prime minister election race, which came after Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. The last round of voting in the Tories' leadership race will last until early September. During the last round, all members of the party ” around 200,000 people ” will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.