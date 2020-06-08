UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's 'Big Three' Airlines Launch Legal Action Over Coronavirus Quarantine

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

UK's 'Big Three' Airlines Launch Legal Action Over Coronavirus Quarantine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The three largest British airlines have sent a letter to the UK government saying they would challenge the 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, effective Monday.

The pre-legal action letter by the British Airways's owner IAG was co-signed by its rivals, low-cost easyJet and Ryanair, who called the quarantine measure "unlawful.

"

The companies said that the restriction would keep the number of arrivals low. A failure to comply with it will be punishable with a 1,000 pound ($1,266) fine.

IAG chief Willie Walsh told Sky news on Friday that the measure was "irrational" and "disproportionate" and would torpedo the airlines' chances of flying in July.

Related Topics

UK Fine July Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

10 seconds ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

16 seconds ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.