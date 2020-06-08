MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The three largest British airlines have sent a letter to the UK government saying they would challenge the 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, effective Monday.

The pre-legal action letter by the British Airways's owner IAG was co-signed by its rivals, low-cost easyJet and Ryanair, who called the quarantine measure "unlawful.

"

The companies said that the restriction would keep the number of arrivals low. A failure to comply with it will be punishable with a 1,000 pound ($1,266) fine.

IAG chief Willie Walsh told Sky news on Friday that the measure was "irrational" and "disproportionate" and would torpedo the airlines' chances of flying in July.