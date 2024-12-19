Open Menu

UK's Biggest Water Supplier Wins Lifeline As Customer Bills Hiked

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Britain's largest water supplier Thames Water, which is drowning in debt, won a financial lifeline Thursday as regulators allowed it to massively hike customers' bills, though by less than the company demanded.

Water regulator Ofwat said Thames Water, which supplies around 16 million homes and businesses in London and elsewhere in southern England, could increase average bills by 35 precent between now and 2030.

Thames, riddled with £16 billion worth ($20 billion) of debt, is in desperate need of funds to update its infrastructure.

The company and its UK peers have recently been hit with heavy fines over failures to plug raw sewage discharges in rivers.

Thames customers are set to see average annual water bills rise to £588 by 2030. It falls short of the 59-percent hike the company requested as it negotiates a lifeline loan from creditors to keep operating beyond March.

Approval of a £3 billion debt plan could help save it falling into public hands.

Responding to Ofwat's decision Thursday, Thames Water said in a statement that it "will take time to review the determination in detail".

