UK's BP Doubles Profits In Q3 2022 Amid Energy Price Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UK's BP Doubles Profits in Q3 2022 Amid Energy Price Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) UK energy major BP saw its profits more than double in the third quarter of 2022 from the same period last year on the back of soaring oil and natural gas prices, the newest figures show.

"Underlying replacement cost profit was $8.2 billion, compared with $8.5 billion for the previous quarter," the London-based company said in a press statement.

BP earned $3.3 billion in the three months to September 2021. It attributed the slide in profits in the third quarter of this year against the previous quarter to weaker refining margins and an average oil trading result.

BP expects oil and natural gas process to remain elevated in the fourth quarter due to the OPEC+ supply cut, lack of gas supplies to Europe and uncertainty surrounding Russian energy exports.

