London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Suella Braverman is a darling of Britain's Conservative right for her frequent attacks on "woke" politics but she made one unsanctioned outburst too many for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Braverman, 43, was fired Monday as interior minister, days after accusing London's Metropolitan Police, which she is partly responsible for, of bias in the way it treated pro-Palestinian marchers compared with other demonstrators.

It was the latest non-government approved tirade from the right-wing firebrand, who was brought in by Sunak when he became prime minister last year to get a handle on law and order and migrant crossings of the Channel.

Although the numbers making journeys in small boats is down so far this year, her frequent rogue statements have proved another headache for Sunak, who is languishing badly in the polls ahead of an expected election next year.

Braverman has frequently hit the headlines over her inflammatory statements.