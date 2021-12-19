(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The United Kingdom's Brexit minister, David Frost, has resigned over disagreements with Downing Street on a number of issues, including COVID-19 measures, Frost said in his resignation letter handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"...we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU. It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," Frost said in his letter, published by Downing Street on Saturday.

Earlier, The Mail on Sunday reported that Frost handed in his letter of resignation to Johnson a week ago, but was persuaded to stay in his post until January. Government sources told the newspaper that Frost's departure appeared to be on good terms, despite the policy differences with Downing Street, including the Brexit minister's opposition to recent tax rises and the net zero prioritisation, as well as vaccine passports, which he considers "an inappropriate measure on principle.

"

"Brexit is now secure. The challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us. You know my concerns about the current direction of travel," Frost said in his resignation letter, adding that Johnson's decision to open up the country again "did not prove to be irreversible."

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere," the Brexit minister said.

Johnson said responding to Frost on Saturday that he was "very sorry" to receive his resignation letter and thanked him for his "unique contribution towards getting Brexit done."