UrduPoint.com

UK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 04:10 AM

UK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns - Letter

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The United Kingdom's Brexit minister, David Frost, has resigned over disagreements with Downing Street on a number of issues, including COVID-19 measures, Frost said in his resignation letter handed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"...we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU. It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," Frost said in his letter, published by Downing Street on Saturday.

Earlier, The Mail on Sunday reported that Frost handed in his letter of resignation to Johnson a week ago, but was persuaded to stay in his post until January. Government sources told the newspaper that Frost's departure appeared to be on good terms, despite the policy differences with Downing Street, including the Brexit minister's opposition to recent tax rises and the net zero prioritisation, as well as vaccine passports, which he considers "an inappropriate measure on principle.

"

"Brexit is now secure. The challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us. You know my concerns about the current direction of travel," Frost said in his resignation letter, adding that Johnson's decision to open up the country again "did not prove to be irreversible."

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere," the Brexit minister said.

Johnson said responding to Frost on Saturday that he was "very sorry" to receive his resignation letter and thanked him for his "unique contribution towards getting Brexit done."

Related Topics

Prime Minister David United Kingdom Brexit January Sunday Post Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

3 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

3 hours ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

3 hours ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.