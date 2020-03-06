The UK government departments have spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) to withdraw from the European Union in three and a half years between the 2016 referendum and this year's Brexit, the parliamentary National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report on Friday

"All departments undertook work to prepare for the UK's exit from the EU. Departments' cost information indicates that at least �4.4 billion was spent on EU Exit preparations between June 2016 and 31 January 2020. This is less than 1% of total departmental expenditure over the period," the report read.

According to the NAO's figures, the total amount spent on Brexit preparations was 1.

9 billion pounds less than what was initially made available.

Of the total 6.3 billion pounds allocated, 1.9 billion was spent on staffing expenses, 288 million on expertise and external advice, and 1.5 billion on new infrastructure projects.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, after more than three years of negotiations. A transition period is currently in force to give London and Brussels time to conclude a number of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal. The transition period is to end on December 31.