UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Brexit Preparations Cost Over $5Bln - Audit Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

UK's Brexit Preparations Cost Over $5Bln - Audit Watchdog

The UK government departments have spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) to withdraw from the European Union in three and a half years between the 2016 referendum and this year's Brexit, the parliamentary National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The UK government departments have spent at least 4.4 billion Pounds ($5.7 billion) to withdraw from the European Union in three and a half years between the 2016 referendum and this year's Brexit, the parliamentary National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report on Friday.

"All departments undertook work to prepare for the UK's exit from the EU. Departments' cost information indicates that at least �4.4 billion was spent on EU Exit preparations between June 2016 and 31 January 2020. This is less than 1% of total departmental expenditure over the period," the report read.

According to the NAO's figures, the total amount spent on Brexit preparations was 1.

9 billion pounds less than what was initially made available.

Of the total 6.3 billion pounds allocated, 1.9 billion was spent on staffing expenses, 288 million on expertise and external advice, and 1.5 billion on new infrastructure projects.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, after more than three years of negotiations. A transition period is currently in force to give London and Brussels time to conclude a number of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal. The transition period is to end on December 31.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit January June December 2016 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

32 minutes ago

Tourism campaign to be kicked off before 18 April: ..

3 minutes ago

UNIDO in Talks With Ottawa on Resuming Canada's Me ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets plunge over 3.5% on coronav ..

3 minutes ago

No compulsory quarantine of visitors to Thailand: ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 could incur US$347 billion impact on glob ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.