London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) British foreign minister David Cameron on Wednesday said he pressed Israel to increase the aid flow to Gaza, which is suffering a dire humanitarian crisis after five months of war.

The United Nations has warned Gazans are nearing famine conditions amid critical shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine sparked by an Israeli siege that followed Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.

"We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change," Cameron said he told Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz during a meeting.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Cameron said Gaza needed an "immediate humanitarian pause", increased capacity for aid distribution, including through land and sea routes, and an expansion of the type of humanitarian assistance allowed including shelter and infrastructure repair.

Cameron also told Gantz the UK was "deeply concerned" about the prospect of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border packed with displaced people living in crowded and unsanitary conditions.

"The UK supports Israel's right to self-defence. But as the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians," Cameron added.

"That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law."

The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took around 250 hostages. Israel believes 99 of them remain alive in Gaza and that 31 have died.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 30,717 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.