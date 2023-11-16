Open Menu

UK's Cameron Vows Military Support On Surprise Ukraine Visit

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 07:46 PM

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron vowed to maintain military support for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv announced on Thursday, with the West's attention focused on the Middle East

Former prime minister Cameron was in Kyiv and also visited the southern port city of Odesa on his first trip abroad as foreign minister of the UK, which has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Former prime minister Cameron was in Kyiv and also visited the southern port city of Odesa on his first trip abroad as foreign minister of the UK, which has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia invaded.

"We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes," Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky.

"Russia thinks it can wait this war out, and that the West will eventually turn its attention elsewhere. This could not be further from the truth," he added in a separate statement.

His visit, nearly two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, came with global attention shifting to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

