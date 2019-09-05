LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) A UN report suggesting that major arms exporters, including the United Kingdom, may be complicit in war crimes in Yemen has come as no real surprise, since British military hardware, earlier supplied to Saudi Arabia, was used in air strikes and other operations, contributing to the ongoing conflict and possible violations of international law, Andrew Smith, the spokesman for UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UN experts said in a report that countries selling arms to the conflicting sides in Yemen, such as the United Kingdom, France and the United States, may be held responsible for their actions, as they perpetuate the conflict and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country. The report recalled that the Arms Trade Treaty, to which Paris and London are parties, "prohibits the authorization of arms transfers with the knowledge that these would be used to commit war crimes."

"The equipment the UK exports will have been military equipment used for air strikes, so fighter jets, bombs and missiles. We know these have had an absolutely devastating impact on Yemen, they've had an absolutely devastating role in this terrible war. And this war cannot be fought without those supplies of weapons, whether they go to the Saudi coalition or the Houthis," Smith said.

He noted that "there cannot be a military solution to this war, yet it has continued for four and a half years now and created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world," not least because sustained arms transfers.

"As long as governments like the UK government are putting the interest of arms companies ahead of the interests of Yemeni citizens then the situation is only going to get worse," he added.

In the wake of the accusations, the UK government has however asserted that the country is at the "forefront of international efforts to bring a diplomatic solution to the appalling conflict" and operates "one of the most robust export control regimes in the world.

"

Smith was quick to dismiss a claim, arguing that it was similar to previous statements made by the UK government to defend its record in supplying weapons across the globe.

"The UK government always insists that it supposedly has the most robust arms export controls but nothing can be farther from the truth. For decades now the Saudi regime has been by far the largest buyer of UK arms anywhere in the world and it's also the regime with one of the worst human rights records in the world," CAAT spokesman pointed out.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is not the only UK arms importer with dubious human rights record, according to Smith.

"Right now the Hong Kong police are using UK-made tear gas against pro-democracy campaigners, if we also look to 2014, for example, Israel was using UK-made weapons and components in its war in Gaza. So whenever there is war and conflict in the world there are arms dealers looking to make a profit from it," he added.

The issue of UK arms exports to Saudi Arabia has long been in the spotlight. Following a legal action initiated by CAAT and other groups in June, the UK Court of Appeal declared the arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition to be "unlawful." Although the UK government has since been granted legal permission to appeal the decision, the court ruled that the government had made insufficient efforts to investigate whether the "Saudi-led coalition had committed violations of international humanitarian law in the past" and ultimately ordered a review of the United Kingdom's 4.7 billion Pounds ($5.7 billion) worth of arms exports to Riyadh.