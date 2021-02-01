MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) War veteran and centenarian Sir Thomas Moore, better known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to a hospital with coronavirus, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said.

The former UK army officer, who has raised almost $45 million for the country's National Health Service (NHS) to fight the pandemic, tested positive for the coronavirus last week while being treated for pneumonia.

"He was at home with us until today (Sunday) when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU," Moore's daughter tweeted late Sunday.

She added that her father was being treated at Bedford Hospital.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Moore a speedy recovery.

"My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," Johnson tweeted.

Captain Tom is a two-time Guinness World Record titleholder. The war veteran took the record for the most money raised by an individual through a charity walk, having collected over $35.2 million for the NHS by completing 100 laps around his garden using his walking frame.

Moore was also recognized as the oldest person to top one of the UK's main music charts for his appearance with singer Michael Ball on a cover of "You'll Never Walk Alone," which was also fundraiser for the NHS.