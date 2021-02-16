UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Chief Mouser Larry Marks Decade In Office At Downing Street

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK's Chief Mouser Larry Marks Decade in Office at Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The United Kingdom's chief mouser, Larry the cat, celebrated 10 years at Downing Street on Monday, having served a succession of three prime ministers.

The 14-year-old tabby has held his position longer than the leader of any British political party, according to the feline's Twitter page. He is on an official payroll and gets a wage of 100 Pounds a year.

Larry was adopted from an animal shelter on February 15 of 2011 and was appointed to his high post at Prime Minister David Cameron's office. He went on to outserve Theresa May and is now sharing the lodgings with Boris Johnson.

He was propelled to international stardom through the media who have reported on him upstaging some of the world's most powerful politicians and fighting with fellow mouser Palmerston from the Foreign Office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Foreign Office Twitter United Kingdom David Cameron February May Post Media From

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

1 hour ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

1 hour ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

2 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

2 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

2 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.