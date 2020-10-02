The United Kingdom's chief negotiator, David Frost, said on Friday that he was concerned over the lack of time to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union before the European Council summit scheduled for October 15

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The United Kingdom's chief negotiator, David Frost, said on Friday that he was concerned over the lack of time to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union before the European Council summit scheduled for October 15.

"I am concerned that there is very little time now to resolve these issues ahead of the European Council on 15 October," Frost said in a statement after the ninth and last round of bilateral talks concluded in Brussels earlier in the day.

According to the UK government official, although discussions were conducted "in a good spirit" and the outlines of an agreement "are visible" in many areas, differences on the level playing field, the subsidy policy and fishery remain.

"These issues are fundamental to our future status as an independent country," he said.

Frost claimed that on the level playing field, the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries, there has been some limited progress, but said the EU needs to move further to reach an understanding.

On fishing quotas, which has become another sticking point in the post-Brexit negotiations, the UK chief negotiator said the gap "is unfortunately very large and, without further realism and flexibility from the EU, risks being impossible to bridge."

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to have talks on the current post-Brexit negotiations on Saturday.

Johnson has pledged to walk away from the talks if a trade deal is not reached by October 15.