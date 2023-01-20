(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Chinook transport helicopters from the UK's air force will conduct training missions over Estonia until the end of February, the headquarters of the Estonian defense forces said Friday.

"Until the end of February, Chinook (CH-47) helicopters of the Royal Air Force will be flying training missions in Estonian airspace from the Amari air base near Tallinn, including at low altitudes," its statement read.

The Estonian military said Chinooks will be crisscrossing the country in the coming weeks to allow for the training of Estonian and allied personnel.

Chinooks arrived in Estonia on Tuesday as part of the Aviation Task Force agreed to by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in November. They are primarily used to transport troops and equipment but also to provide fire support.