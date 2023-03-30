Citizens of the United Kingdom trust the European Union more than their own government, parliament or any other political institution, a survey published on the World Values Survey official website on Thursday said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Citizens of the United Kingdom trust the European Union more than their own government, parliament or any other political institution, a survey published on the World Values Survey official website on Thursday said.

"While perceptions of domestic political institutions are particularly negative, Britons' views of the EU have become increasingly positive post-Brexit - to the extent that the public are now far more likely to have confidence in the EU (39%) than in parliament (23%) or the government (24%), with confidence rising among all generations, including older cohorts," the survey reads.

UK police seem to enjoy the most confidence (67%), followed by legal system (65%) and civil services (49%), according to the survey. Meanwhile, only 13% of people trust local political parties or the press.

The survey also shows that 49% of the citizens are not satisfied by Brexit with the Scots being the most disappointed (59%).� �

The data comes from a random probability sample of 3,056 adults over 18 years old, interviewed by the France-based multinational market research firm Ipsos from March to September 2022.