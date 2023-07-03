MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) UK food retail, funeral care and legal services company Co-op on Monday announced its plans to introduce resomation, or water cremation, as a more sustainable alternative to traditional burial and gas cremation later this year to address the climate crisis by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and preventing groundwater contamination.

"In a move that is set to revolutionise the way we say goodbye to loved ones, the UK's leading funeral provider, Co-op Funeralcare, is set to pioneer the introduction of Resomation in the UK later this year. It will mark a major shift in UK funerals for more than 120 years, as the first alternative to burial or cremation since the introduction of the Cremation Act of 1902," the company said in a statement.

A YouGov research showed that resomation has the potential to be a preferred choice for UK funerals because 29% of those sampled said they would choose water cremation for their own funeral, while 17% of the respondents, who had arranged a funeral in the last five years, said they would have considered resomation if it was available, the statement read.

"Resomation speeds up the natural process associated with burial.

The deceased is enclosed in a biodegradable pouch and placed in a container filled with pressurised water and a small amount of potassium hydroxide. Each cycle takes approximately four hours. At the end of the cycle, the soft bones which are left are dried, then reduced to a white powder, similar to ash. The remains are then returned to relatives in a sustainable urn," the statement said.

The statement added that the UK government had been informed on the company's plans to make resomation available in the country and that the issue was raised at the Synod of Church of England earlier in 2023.

"Throughout the thirty years I have been involved in the funeral industry, I have always been passionate about people having access to more sustainable end of life arrangements, and we are encouraged to see that many members of the public are conscious of reducing the carbon footprint, even after death," Julian Atkinson, Director of Resomation service Kindly Earth, was quoted in the statement as saying.

Resomation has been used in Canada, a part of the United States and in South Africa.