LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK Conservative Party will get an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons after the Thursday general election, a fresh exit poll said.

The Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the parliament, which is 51 seats more than in the parliament of the previous convocation, the exit poll conducted for the BBC, ITV and Sky news broadcasters said.

The UK Labour Party comes second with 191 mandates, thus losing 71 seats in the House of Commons. The Scottish National Party may get 55 seats, while the Liberal Democrats 13.

If the results of the exit poll are true, the Conservative party will be able to form the government alone.

The UK citizens cast ballots on Thursday in a crucial general election, with Brexit and the National Health Service at the top of their concerns.