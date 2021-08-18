Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Wednesday for a "sober reflection" on the takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, describing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rejection of an inquiry into London's role "beyond disappointing."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Wednesday for a "sober reflection" on the takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, describing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's rejection of an inquiry into London's role "beyond disappointing."

"Now is the time for a sober reflection on the disaster that is happening in Afghanistan," Corbyn told parliament during a special session discussing the situation in Afghanistan.

The lawmaker, who has been sitting among the independents in the House of Commons since current Labour Party leader Keir Starmer suspended his whip in October over his reaction to an anti-Semitism report, also claimed that there are lessons to be learned from the current crisis.

"There are some serious historical lessons to be learned here about how we take major foreign policy decisions and it is beyond disappointing that the Prime Minister's response this morning appeared to be that he was not prepared to carry out a serious inquiry into all of this," Corbyn stressed.

He noted that the history of Afghanistan has shown that wars in that country "do fail," adding that the twenty-year US-led war on terror had cost the United States $1 trillion, and the UK tens of billions of Dollars, and taken the lives of tens of thousands of people, including American and British soldiers.

The left-wing politician welcomed the decision to offer refuge to Afghan interpreters and others who worked for British troops and staff in Afghanistan, but took a swipe at the new bill the government is pushing in parliament to tighten immigration law.

"We cannot be holding out our hands to say that we're going to welcome all the Afghan refugees here, and I hope we do, if at the same time we're passing a legislation which would criminalize those that safe lives at sea of people who try to get to this country," he said.

Before attending the special session on Afghanistan, Corbyn joined a demonstration in Parliament Square organized by the Stop the War Coalition to demand support for Afghan refugees and "no more disastrous wars."

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

The UK government, which has been evacuating its diplomatic staff and Afghan collaborators, pledged on Wednesday to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years.