(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK largest opposition Labour Party, pledged to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pulling the United Kingdom out of the European Union in late October without a deal, saying he would initiate a vote of no confidence in Johnson's government to ensure that.

Johnson came to power in July, succeeding Theresa May who resigned over her failure to approve the Brexit deal agreed upon with the bloc with lawmakers. Since assuming office, Johnson has been saying that the United Kingdom would have to leave the European Union on the agreed deadline of October 31 even if the withdrawal agreement is not achieved.

"This Government has no mandate for no deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for no deal. I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success," Corbyn wrote in a letter to leaders of other parties, as quoted by Express.

The opposition leader continued by explaining that if lawmakers supported the no-confidence motion, he would then seek its support for "a strictly time-limited temporary government," aiming to hold a general election and to make sure that the deadline for the UK withdrawal from the European Union is extended.

Corbyn emphasized he panned to discuss his proposals with other party leaders.

The opposition leader's letter followed Johnson's claims that members of the UK parliament were collaborating to avoid Brexit.

In 2016, UK citizens voted to leave the European Union at a referendum. The country was initially set to withdraw from the bloc last March but UK lawmakers have not endorsed the Brexit deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31.