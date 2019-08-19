UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday that his party was ready for the "coming" general election, the date of which he did not know yet, and that it would be either a great success or complete failure for public services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday that his party was ready for the "coming" general election , the date of which he did not know yet, and that it would be either a great success or complete failure for public services.

"The coming general election, I don't know when it is going to be, so don't ask me the date, but we are ready for it. The coming general election will be make or break for our public services," Corbyn said.

On Thursday, Corbyn said he would initiate a vote of no confidence in Johnson in a bid to stop him from pulling the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal by October 31. If the motion passes, a snap election could be triggered after a 14-day period. The Labour leader proposed forming an interim cross-party caretaker government within those two weeks and giving voters a chance to stop Brexit altogether through holding another referendum.

Representatives from several other parties, including Johnson's Conservative party, have already expressed a willingness to discuss Corbyn's plan.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Since then, the withdrawal has been delayed several times due to parliament's repeated refusal to accept the deal proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a new plan, with the latest one set for October 31.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by October 31, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that, while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refused to negotiate any further.