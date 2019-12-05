UrduPoint.com
UK's Corbyn Should Lose: Israeli Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

UK's Corbyn should lose: Israeli foreign minister

Israel's foreign minister on Thursday said he hopes Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, will emerge the loser in the Dec. 12 general election

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Israel's foreign minister on Thursday said he hopes Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, will emerge the loser in the Dec. 12 general election.

"I won't meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won't be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism ...

I hope the other side wins," Yisrael Katz told Israeli Army Radio.

Corbyn has repeatedly denied claims of Labour anti-Semitism, both by Israel and at home, but has pledged that the U.K. will recognize Palestine as a sovereign state if he wins next Thursday.

But Katz hedged his bets in case Corbyn wins, adding: "Leaders don't dismiss or harm the interests of their own country, but, of course Israel will discuss things if they happen."

