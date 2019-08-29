(@FahadShabbir)

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that UK lawmakers were determined to try to "politically" stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending parliament at a time when the United Kingdom is on the brink of leaving the European Union and also to legislate against a no-deal Brexit as soon as they return to Westminster on Tuesday

"We will be back in parliament on Tuesday to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash-and-grab raid against our democracy," Corbyn told Sky news.

The Labour leader said that Johnson's move was aimed at preventing a "serious debate" in parliament on preventing a no-deal Brexit.

"What we are going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him from shutting down the parliament during this utterly crucial period," Corbyn added.

He said that he had a "very constructive meeting" on the matter with leaders of all opposition parties.

The United Kingdom is expected to withdraw from the European Union by October 31 but has so far failed to agree on the divorce terms both with Brussels and internally. Johnson has repeatedly said that he was determined to observe the deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in the parliament.

On Wednesday, Johnson asked the Queen to temporarily suspend the parliament for five weeks, up until October 14. The effect of it is likely to be that those lawmakers who seek to stop a no-deal Brexit would not have enough time to do so.