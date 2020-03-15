(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom rose by 232 in the past day to 1,372, the Department of Health said in an update on Sunday.

"Across the UK, there have been 40,279 concluded tests of which 38,907 were confirmed negative, and 1,372 positive," it reads.

The death toll increased by almost a third to 35 cases since Saturday.