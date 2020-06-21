UrduPoint.com
UK's Coronavirus Death Toll Increases By 43 In Predictable Weekend Low

Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The United Kingdom registered 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, well below the previous four days which all posted over 120 fatalities, the daily update from the Department of Health and Social Care showed.

The overall death toll has now reached 42,632 from 304,331 infections, according to the department's statistics.

The ministry's death statistics fluctuate significantly, with weekends usually showing fewer deaths only to be followed by jumps in fatality rates as the weekend statistics are compiled on weekdays.

The UK similarly does not post the number of recovered patients leaving the public unaware of the number of active cases in the populace.

The government monitoring of the infection's spread, the reproduction rate, symbolized R, was placed at 0.7-0.9 across the country. The government has vowed to reintroduce some restriction measures if the R-rate exceeds 1.

