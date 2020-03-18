UrduPoint.com
UK's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 14 To 71 - NHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

UK's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 14 to 71 - NHS

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A further 14 people have died in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, the National Health Service said Tuesday.

The deaths bring the UK's total to 71. The country now has 1,950 confirmed coronavirus cases, up 407 from the day before, with 50,442 people tested, according to the Department of Health.

The government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, told the parliament's health and social care committee that 55,000 people had possibly contracted the virus in the country.

He said that measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus could bring the number of potential deaths down to tens of thousands from hundreds of thousands reported earlier.

"If we can get this down to numbers 20,000 and below, that is a good outcome in terms of where we would hope to get to with this outbreak," he said.

The scientist added it was still a horrible figure and an enormous pressure on the health service. To put it into perspective, seasonal flu kills about 8,000 people in the UK every year.

